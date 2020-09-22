TMC protests against farm bills in Kolkata

Members of the Trinamool Congress women's wing staged a sit-in demonstration in Kolkata on Tuesday over the farm bills. Around a hundred activists protested near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road with empty plates on which slogans such as "krishokder jonyo lorchi lorbo" (will continue to fight for the farmers) were written.

TMC women's wing president Chandrima Bhattacharya said her party will continue the protest against the "anti-farmer bills" through various programmes in the coming days. "These two bills reveal the true intent of the Modi government. They are opening the farm sector to the big corporations, which will break the backbone of the ordinary farmers. We won't let that happen," Bhattacharya, also a state minister, said.

Two key farm bills, dubbed by the government as the biggest reform in agriculture, were on Sunday passed by the Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid chaotic scenes by opposition members who demanded that they be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny. The Trinamool Congress in a tweet also said that the BJP was pursuing an agenda of "pseudo-nationalism" and carrying out "fascist attack" on grassroots workers of the society.

"We will fight your fascism from the pavement to Parliament," it said..