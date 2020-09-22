Left Menu
NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

The government has announced a slew of economic packages aimed to build self-reliant India by creating a conducive investment environment and developing manufacturing hubs.

Updated: 22-09-2020
NTPC’s power plants across the country have evolved into economic centres with robust infrastructure system in place. Image Credit: ANI

In a key initiative to promote Make in India and give a boost to the Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, NTPC Ltd, India's largest power Generation Company and a PSU under Ministry of Power, has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from Energy Intensive Industries for setting up manufacturing units within its plant premises.

As per a statement issued by NTPC Ltd, it has invited the EOI from MSMEs and Indian Companies for setting up energy-intensive manufacturing plants such as Bulk Chemicals - Ammonia, Urea, ChlorAlkali, Gypsum and Gypsum products, Geopolymer, Cooling & Heating Solutions, Aluminium, mineral processing (ceramics, tiles, pottery, brick, glass etc.), metallurgical and metal industries (foundries, forging, alloys, heat treatment, steel rerolling, etc.) in the Industrial parks to be developed on a pilot basis in the NTPC Thermal Power plants at Solapur (Maharashtra), Kudgi (Karnataka) and Gadarwara (Madhya Pradesh).

These industrial parks will be subjected to requisite approvals from respective State and Central Government. NTPC will process these approvals based on responses received in the EOI.

NTPC's power plants across the country have evolved into economic centres with robust infrastructure system in place. Capitalising on the economic ecosystem developed over a period of time, NTPC is exploring ideas to improve utilisation of land within its plant locations for enhancing economic activity and further contributing to the economic growth of the country.

The initiative will create industrial parks within the power plants which, besides offering unique advantage of reliable electricity supply at competitive prices, will provide a slew of other benefits of readily available infrastructural services like adequate water supply, accessibility through road and rail network, robust connectivity with internet lease lines, accessibility to the township, medical facilities and local market along with various testing facilities which will be co-opted on need basis. As part of the plan, NTPC will enter into a separate agreement with prospective entities for allotment of spaces.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle Gas/Liquid Fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary & JV Power Stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, of which 5GW comprises of renewable energy.

(With Inputs from PIB)

