Fire department conducts safety audit, mock drills at COVID-19 dedicated facilities across Odisha

A day after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Cuttack here, officials of the fire department conducted safety audits and mock drills at COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and COVID-19 care centres across Odisha on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:48 IST
Visuals from a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Cuttack here, officials of the fire department conducted safety audits and mock drills at COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and COVID-19 care centres across Odisha on Tuesday. A major fire had occurred in an ICU of Cuttack's Sadguru COVID Hospital on Monday. All the COVID-19 positive patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were evacuated safely by the hospital staff, fire services personnel, and were shifted to another centre by the district administration.

Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha Naba Kishore Das had ordered an inquiry into the matter on Monday. Das asked the Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare to instruct the officials of the fire department and the electricity department to conduct an inquiry into the incident within 24 hours and report compliance for the negligence. (ANI)

