Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro defends environmental record in speech to U.N.

The Amazon rainforest is experiencing its worst rash of fires in 10 years, while the Pantanal wetlands, the world's largest, has the most blazes ever recorded. Environmental advocates blame Bolsonaro for emboldening illegal ranchers and land speculators who set fire to land to increase its value for agricultural use.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:15 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro defends environmental record in speech to U.N.
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro rejected international criticism of his government's environmental policies in a pre-recorded speech to a remote session opening the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro also defended his handling of the world's second-most deadly coronavirus outbreak after the United States. The far-right leader, who has repeatedly downplayed the gravity of the virus, lamented the deaths that have passed 137,200. The Amazon rainforest is experiencing its worst rash of fires in 10 years, while the Pantanal wetlands, the world's largest, has the most blazes ever recorded.

Environmental advocates blame Bolsonaro for emboldening illegal ranchers and land speculators who set fire to land to increase its value for agricultural use. The president rebutted the accusations and said Brazilian agriculture feeds one billion people in the world and that the country has the best environmental legislation.

"And yet we are the victims of one of the most brutal campaign of misinformation about the Amazon and the Pantanal," he said, without specifying what information was false. His government has said criticism of its environmental policies are just a cover for protectionism in Europe, where farmers see Brazil as a competitor and businesses have threatened to boycott products from Brazil.

Bolsonaro said his government is still committed to concluding a free trade agreement between the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur. He blamed the media for "politicizing" the pandemic and causing panic among Brazilians by telling them to stay home, leading to "social chaos" while his government "boldly" took emergency economic measures to avoid a deeper crisis.

Environmental activists protested against Bolsonaro outside the U.N. headquarters on Monday. They carried banners that read "Brazil in flames" and "No forest, No future" to call attention to the destruction of the rainforest that scientists see as vital to curbing climate change.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Morrisons expands strategic partnership with TCS

IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Tuesday said its partnership with UK-based supermarket chain Morrisons has been expanded through a five-year contract. TCS has expanded its partnership with Morrisons through a five-year con...

Odisha urges Centre to postpone e-auction of coal blocks for 3 months

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to postpone e-auction of coal blocks in the state for at least three months in view of the sluggish market situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Odisha Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Ku...

Support builds for Trump court pick as Romney says Senate should vote

President Donald Trumps push to cement a conservative majority on the Supreme Court received a boost on Tuesday as a longtime rival, Republican Senator Mitt Romney, said the chamber should vote on a replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bade...

At U.N., China's Xi says no intention to fight 'a cold war or hot one' with any country

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that Beijing has no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country, as tensions grow between China and the United States.We will continue t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020