Implementation date for track and trace system for exports of drug formulations extended

The last extension was till October this year. The manufacturer or exporter of drug formulations would have to print the barcode as per the global standards at different packaging levels - primary, secondary and tertiary - to facilitate tracking and tracing of their products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:19 IST
The government on Tuesday again extended the date for implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till April 1 next year. The decision is applicable for both non-SSI (small scale industry) and SSI-manufactured drugs.

"The date for implementation of track and trace system for export of drug formulations with respect to maintain the parent-child relationship in packaging levels and its uploading on central portal has been extended up to April 1, 2021 for both SSI and non-SSI manufactured drugs," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice. The date has earlier also been extended from time to time. The last extension was till October this year.

The manufacturer or exporter of drug formulations would have to print the barcode as per the global standards at different packaging levels - primary, secondary and tertiary - to facilitate tracking and tracing of their products. Barcode helps in tracking and tracing the origin of drugs, which minimises the chances of genuine medicines being considered spurious, sub-standard or counterfeit.

