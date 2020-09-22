Krishna joint collector checks sand stock points, warns officials against corruption

Krishna district joint collector Madhavi Latha on Tuesday checked the Sand Stock Point set up at the truck terminal in Ibrahimpatnam. She gave suggestions to the staff about supply and transportation of sand and asked the stock point officials to see that the supply of sand is available despite flood scenario in river Krishna.

Latha also warned of strong action against those found involved in corruption. "Stern legal action will be taken and criminal cases will also be filed in case anybody indulges in corrupt practices," she warned.

Andhra Pradesh government has changed the sand policy after YSRCP came into power. The free sand policy of the previous TDP government was repealed. In its wake, illegal sales and transport of sand became a big problem. The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has been filing cases of illegal transport of sand. (ANI)