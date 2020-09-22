Krishna joint collector checks sand stock points, warns officials against corruption
Krishna district joint collector Madhavi Latha on Tuesday checked the Sand Stock Point set up at the truck terminal in Ibrahimpatnam.ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:17 IST
Krishna district joint collector Madhavi Latha on Tuesday checked the Sand Stock Point set up at the truck terminal in Ibrahimpatnam. She gave suggestions to the staff about supply and transportation of sand and asked the stock point officials to see that the supply of sand is available despite flood scenario in river Krishna.
Latha also warned of strong action against those found involved in corruption. "Stern legal action will be taken and criminal cases will also be filed in case anybody indulges in corrupt practices," she warned.
Andhra Pradesh government has changed the sand policy after YSRCP came into power. The free sand policy of the previous TDP government was repealed. In its wake, illegal sales and transport of sand became a big problem. The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has been filing cases of illegal transport of sand. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Krishna
- Ibrahimpatnam
- YSRCP
- Andhra Pradesh
ALSO READ
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Krishna Ghati sector
Andhra Pradesh: Two sisters fall in Krishna river; one dies
Courts should act as Lord Krishna of Mahabharata to protect the safety of women: Karnataka High Court
70 gates of Andhra's Prakasam Barrage on Krishna river lifted to release floodwater
'KT Jaleel will not resign,' says Kerala CPI(M) State Secretary Balakrishnan