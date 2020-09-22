Left Menu
Development News Edition

India can promise to be Africa's most steadfast partner: EAM Jaishankar

Though he did not mention China in his remarks during an online conclave on India-Africa partnership, the reference appeared to be directed at the communist nation. The external affairs ministers said India can promise to be Africa’s "most steadfast" partner, and identified maritime security as the new frontier in cooperation between the two sides.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:08 IST
India can promise to be Africa's most steadfast partner: EAM Jaishankar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India offers Africa an honest partnership and its cooperation is aimed at empowering the countries rather than extracting from local communities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. Though he did not mention China in his remarks during an online conclave on India-Africa partnership, the reference appeared to be directed at the communist nation.

The external affairs ministers said India can promise to be Africa's "most steadfast" partner, and identified maritime security as the new frontier in cooperation between the two sides. India has been traditionally a close partner of the African continent. However, China has been ramping up its economic influence over the resource-rich continent over the last few years.

"India offers Africa an honest partnership, and room to maximise its space under the sun and multiply its options. Africa is of course not without options, and by no stretch does India claim to be the only one. "However, what we can promise is to be Africa's most steadfast partner. Do remember that despite the pandemic and through the lockdown, we kept our critical supply lines open to Africa," he said.

He asserted that India continued to bring to Africa the best of its developmental experiences at home and that its partnership sought to empower rather than extract from local communities. Highlighting India's partnership with Africa, the external affairs minister said New Delhi has executed 194 developmental projects in 37 African countries and was currently working to complete 77 additional projects in 29 countries, with a total outlay of USD 11.6 billion.

The projects ranged from infrastructure to information and communication technology, from power generation and distribution to water and irrigation, from railways to roads, agriculture to sugar plants, he added. Jaishankar also outlined how Indian investment has created jobs and opportunities in African countries in energy, mining, banking, textiles and other sectors.

He also mentioned about India's investment of about USD 7 billion in a gas field in Mozambique as well as energy investments in South Sudan, north and west Africa. "India is Africa's third-largest export destination. With a cumulative investment of USD 54 billion, it is also one of the biggest investors in the continent," Jashankar said.

"Indian capital has created jobs and opportunities in various African countries in energy, mining, banking, textiles and other sectors. A more seamless continental market only promises more for Indian business," he added. The external affairs minister also said any broader global rebalancing is incomplete without the genuine re-emergence of Africa, expressing India's strong commitment to supporting the continent in its development journey.

He said India welcomes the evolution and rise of the continent as a key factor in the contemporary world. He said India's relationship with Africa is based on four key pillars -- development partnership, trade, people-to-people contact and cooperation in defence and security sector.

Jaishankar said India is also looking at the continent for cooperation in the energy sector. "For India, Africa's rise as one of the global system's poles is not just desirable but it is absolutely necessary. In fact, it is fundamental to our foreign policy thinking," he said.

"Since 2015, 34 high-level visits at the level of the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister have taken place to Africa. This is unprecedented for such a span," he said. He said India now has residential missions in 38 African countries and more missions are being set up.

Jaishankar also talked about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and said its consequences will be far-reaching and will define the world order as de-colonisation did in 1950s and 1960s. "The pandemic is the most debilitating global event of the past 80 years. We are at a point in history that is comparable to the aftermath of the Second World War," he said.

The pandemic has infected more than 31 million people and killed nearly 9,60,000 around the world. "The challenge to the global economy, to the reliability of supply chains and the achievement of the sustainable development goals should not be discounted. We are certainly looking at greater unpredictability as we do at greater multipolarity," Jaishankar said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK records nearly 5,000 new virus cases

The UK has recorded nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, in the latest spike of the epidemic that has seen restrictions tightened across the country.Figures from the Department for Health and Social Care show a daily increase of 4,926 new ca...

France again reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day

France again registered more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over 24-hours, for the sixth time in 12 days.The health ministry reported 10,008 new cases on Tuesday, compared to 5,298 on Monday - which usually sees a dip due ...

Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL game on Tuesday riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls and Jofra Archer 27 off 8 balls, 126. Batting first Royals scored...

Byju's raises funds from BlackRock, Sands Capital, others

Ed-tech major Byjus on Tuesday said it has raised funding from BlackRock, Sands Capital and Alkeon Capital. Existing investors General Atlantic, Owl Ventures and Tiger Global are also participating in this round, it said in a statement. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020