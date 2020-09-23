Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt asks COVID-19 facilities to set up helpdesks for kin of patients

The Odisha Government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all COVID-19 facilities to establish a dedicated helpdesk to provide information and feedback on the status of the patients during the treatment to their family members.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-09-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 02:32 IST
Odisha govt asks COVID-19 facilities to set up helpdesks for kin of patients
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all COVID-19 facilities to establish a dedicated helpdesk to provide information and feedback on the status of the patients during the treatment to their family members. The decision was taken in wake of complaints received from the relatives of the patients that they are not getting any feedback on the status of the COVID-19 patients.

The health and family welfare department, in its notification, said directions have been issued to theprivate hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of the total general bed and 80 per cent of ICU in five Municipal Corporation area and 10 per cent of the total bed in case of other districts.According to the government guidelines to be followed for establishing a dedicated help desk in each COVID-19 facility with immediate effect, the facilities (both government and private) should mandatorily establish a round the clock help desk and have a dedicated phone number, preferably a toll-free number, to reply to queries. The toll-free numbers should be "widely notified to the public", and the help desk be manned with sufficient people round the clock, the department said.

Apart from telephonic communication, the desk should also use messaging platforms to send pictures and voice files of patients to their family members and a dedicated conference room might be set up outside of the COVID-19 facilities with the provision of TV, which can be connected with CCTVs installed inside, for the attendant to see his patient and talk to him/her," it added. Measures need to be taken to collect and record contact numbers of the patient's family members during the time of admission. "Steps shall be taken to collect and record the contact numbers of the patient at the time of admission and even if not inquired by the attendant of the patient, a general information of the condition of the patient shall be communicated as a SMS or Whats App message to the attendant of the patient every day at least once," it maintained.

Moreover, the state would take "action if any facility was found violating the provisions" mentioned in the advisory. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States surpassed the grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while a report said the health regulator is likely to announce higher standards for an emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine, lowering the chan...

Odisha govt asks COVID-19 facilities to set up helpdesks for kin of patients

The Odisha Government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all COVID-19 facilities to establish a dedicated helpdesk to provide information and feedback on the status of the patients during the treatment to their family members. The decisio...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Canada at crossroads as COVID-19 cases surgeCOVID-19 infections have surged in Canada and if people do not take stringent precautions, they could balloon to exceed levels seen during the...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UKs Meghan did not cooperate with biography, lawyers tell courtLawyers for Meghan, the wife of Britains Prince Harry, said on Monday a claim by a tabloid paper she is suing for invasion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020