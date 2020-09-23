Left Menu
Rains lash Mumbai, traffic disrupted, trains canceled

Normal life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall. Earlier in the morning, road traffic was affected in several areas including Mumbai Central Junction, Worli Sea Face and Bhendi Bazar. Work is underway by the civic body to clear these roads for hassle free commute.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 10:56 IST
Due to continuous rains and waterlogging, traffic on all lines in Mumbai Suburban section between Churchgate and Dadar suspended. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Normal life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall. Earlier in the morning, road traffic was affected in several areas including Mumbai Central Junction, Worli Sea Face and Bhendi Bazar. Work is underway by the civic body to clear these roads for hassle free commute. "Water-logging in Bhendi Bazar, Gol Temple, Nana Chowk, Mumbai Central Junction, Bawla Compound, JJ Junction, Hindmata, Kala Chowky, Sarthi Bar and Worli Sea Face. All wards are working actively to dewater the water-logged areas," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC) said in a statement.

BMC has declared a holiday for all private and government establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging in many parts of the city. Local train services in Mumbai on Wednesday were affected due to heavy rainfall. Traffic on all lines in Mumbai Suburban section between Churchgate and Dadar was suspended from 8.15 am today, informed Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway.

Also, Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar special train was reschuled and will depart from 10 pm today and "trains such as Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Special at Thane, Howrah-Mumbai Special at Thane, Hyderabad-Mumbai Special and Gadag-Mumbai at Kalyan have been shortly terminated," informed Central Railways. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to receive moderate rains till September 28. The sky will generally be cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperatures ranging between 26 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

