Farmer killed, 14 others injured in accident in Punjab

A bus carrying Bhartiya Kisan Union members home from a protest site rammed into a stationary truck in Punjab's Bathinda, killing a 62-year-old farmer and injuring 14 others, police said on Wednesday. Nearly 50 farmers were on the bus, which was on its way to Kishangarh village in Mansa district from Muktsar's Badal village. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) members had been protesting at Badal village against the Centre's farm bills.

The accident occurred near Kotbhara village in Bathinda at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, the police said. A farmer, Mukhtiar Singh, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital in Bathinda, a police official said, adding that two of the injured are critical.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, the police said. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal expressed grief over the death of the farmer.

"Our heartfelt condolences with the family of Mukhtiar Singh from Kishangarh village who died in the road accident near Bathinda. Deputy Commissioner and CMO have been directed to give utmost attention and help to all the injured," he said on his Facebook page.