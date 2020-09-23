Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste

Talash Huijbers wants them all. The 25-year-old is the founder of Insectipro, a Kenyan farm rearing black soldier fly larvae for animal feed. The firm is the biggest in a wave of investment into larvae farming, seen as a lucrative and environmentally friendly way to dispose of organic waste and generate animal feed as concern rises over environmental pollution and sustainable eating. "The end product of the waste goes to produce crops.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:30 IST
Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste

Rotten bananas? Mushy avocados? Pulped oranges? Talash Huijbers wants them all.

The 25-year-old is the founder of Insectipro, a Kenyan farm rearing black soldier fly larvae for animal feed. In the 10 days it takes for them to grow, the larvae need to be fed too - and fruit waste from factories and food markets in the capital Nairobi is just the thing. "We take all the green waste in Nairobi and we turn it into something of high value, animal protein," said Huijbers at their farm in Limuru, 28 kilometers (17 miles) from Nairobi. "From waste to gold."

Every day, the farm processes around 20 to 30 tonnes per day of fruit waste and produces 2 and 2.5 tonnes of larvae, which are then dried and turned into animal feed. Any remaining waste is used as manure, some of it on the farm, and the rest is sold to farmers in neighbouring farms. The firm is the biggest in a wave of investment into larvae farming, seen as a lucrative and environmentally friendly way to dispose of organic waste and generate animal feed as concern rises over environmental pollution and sustainable eating.

"The end product of the waste goes to produce crops. And then the larvae that you get goes in to feed our livestock," said Chrysantus Mbi Tanga, a research scientist at the Nairobi-based International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE). The institute has trained 2,000 black soldier fly farmers in Kenya in the past year and a half, but almost all are small operations. Insectipro, which began with an investment of $850,000 two years ago, is the biggest. They will have their first profit before the end of the year, Huijbers said.

The company says it can't keep up with orders and hopes to double or triple production by the end of the year when it gets a bigger dryer. Now Insectipro is researching the production of chitin, a byproduct of the black soldier fly's pupa as it turns into an adult. The pharmaceutical industry uses it in compounds for dressing wounds.

"The anti-microbial properties, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties, when you put them in wounds, it helps to eliminate these bacteria that are causing decay," Tanga said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand Assembly session held amid strict adherence to COVID protocols

A one-day monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly was held here on Wednesday amid strict compliance with COVID guidelines. The session, originally scheduled to be held from September 23-25, had to be curtailed to one day bec...

Airtel picks up strategic stake in tech start-up Waybeo

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has picked up a strategic stake in Waybeo under its start-up accelerator programme, in line with its strategy to ramp-up cloud offerings. The company did not divulge into the financial details of the deal....

Sharon Osbourne quarantining after granddaughter tests positive for COVID-19

TV personality Sharon Osbourne is in quarantine after her son Jack Osbournes 3-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus. According to Page Six, the 67-year-old TV star Osbourne confirmed the same over Skype during the season premie...

Opposition parties march in Parliament premises protest farm Bills

Opposition parties on Wednesday took out a march inside the Parliament premises in protest against the Centres Farm Bills. MPs of the Opposition parties, including Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMCs Derek OBrien, and Samajwadi Partys Jaya Bach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020