Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 killed, 4 injured as car falls into gorge in Telangana

Two persons were killed and four sustained injuries after their car fell into a deep gorge near Egala Penta on the Srisailam highway late last night, the police said.

ANI | Nagar Kurnool (Telangana) | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:10 IST
2 killed, 4 injured as car falls into gorge in Telangana
A visual from the accident site on the Srisailam highway [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were killed and four sustained injuries after their car fell into a deep gorge near Egala Penta on the Srisailam highway late last night, the police said. The vehicle was going from Hyderabad towards Srisailam when the mishap occurred. It is suspected that the accident occurred due to failure of brakes.

"There were nine persons in the vehicle at the time of the accident. While one died on the spot, another died while being taken to hospital. Four injured were taken to Hyderabad and were admitted to a private hospital. The remaining three are safe and in good condition. The survivors of the accident told us that the accident took place due to brake failure," Amrabad Circle Inspector Bhishanna told ANI. "Since no one has filed a complaint, a case has not been registered yet," the official added.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Humour mills go on overdrive after late night boom in Srinagar

Its a sonic boom Its a pressure cooker bursting Its a quake And yes, the late night boom that reverberated across the city and several parts of south Kashmir on Tuesday was indeed a quake, seismologists later confirmed. But before that, so...

Is Netflix permitted to violate an individual's fundamental rights? Mehul Choksi asks Delhi HC

Businessman and diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is an accused in the PNB scam, during the hearing on an appeal against Netflixs documentary titled Bad Boy Billionaires on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court whether the streaming service is p...

C'garh: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer

A 22-year-old man was killed by naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Sukma district, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Jagargunda police station area, considered to be a Maois...

Divided Europe seeks to overhaul defunct migration policies

The European Unions executive proposed on Wednesday overhauling the blocs broken migration and asylum rules, seeking to end years of feuds and bitterness over the hundred of thousands of people fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020