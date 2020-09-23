Left Menu
Development News Edition

TLA ceremony on 'Brucella abortus S19Δ per vaccine' developed by ICAR-IVRI held

During the ceremony, Dr T. Mohapatra DG ICAR emphasized the importance of the Brucella vaccine in India and its perspective abroad. He also highlighted its economic, social and developmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:48 IST
TLA ceremony on 'Brucella abortus S19Δ per vaccine' developed by ICAR-IVRI held
Brucellosis is one of the most important zoonotic diseases worldwide and also endemic in India causing huge economic losses to the dairy industry due to infertility, abortion, the birth of weak offsprings and reduced productivity. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)

A Technology License Agreement (TLA) ceremony on "Brucella abortus S19Δ per vaccine" developed by ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) was held on 22nd September 2020 through a virtual platform. The TLA was between Dr R.K. Singh, Director, ICAR-IVRI, Izatnagar, Mr Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and MD, Hester Biosciences Limited, Ahmedabad, Ms Anju Bhalla, MD, DBT- Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and Dr Sudha Mysore, CEO, Agrinnovate India Limited. The ceremony was graced by Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) & DG (ICAR), Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC, Dr B. N. Tripathi, DDG (Animal Science) and other dignitaries and officials from ICAR-IVRI, DBT, BIRAC, BCIL, DAHD and Hester Biosciences Limited.

During the ceremony, Dr T. Mohapatra DG ICAR emphasized the importance of the Brucella vaccine in India and its perspective abroad. He also highlighted its economic, social and developmental impact. He further complimented the Inventor of the technology and Director of the institute for this significant achievement. The technology was developed by the scientists of ICAR-IVRI Dr Pallab Chaudhari and his team. Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT also congratulated the inventor and his team and to ICAR, and stressed on more collaboration between ICAR and DBT to brings out more technologies for transfers which are at the development stage. The vaccine has great demand in India and will be of immense help in the national control programme on brucellosis. The vaccine has DIVA capability meaning that it can differentiate between naturally infected and vaccinated animals.

Brucellosis is one of the most important zoonotic diseases worldwide and also endemic in India causing huge economic losses to the dairy industry due to infertility, abortion, the birth of weak offsprings and reduced productivity. In India, calf-hood vaccination is practised using live attenuated B. abortus S19 strain for control of the disease. B. abortus S19 strain is a very strong immunogen and provides lifelong immunity. However, this vaccine strain has several drawbacks like – residual virulence to human and animals, not suitable for vaccination in adult animals, causes abortion when used in pregnant animals and also interferes with serodiagnosis of clinical infection.

To overcome some of these drawbacks, a modified strain of B. abortus S19 has been developed at ICAR-IVRI. The vaccine candidate was developed under DBT funded "Brucellosis network program". In the process of modifying the S19 strain, lipopolysaccharide (LPS) structure of the organism was altered through deletion mutation. The newly developed strain was named as B. abortus S19Δper. Vaccine potential of S19Δper has been evaluated in an experimental small animal model and also in buffalo calves.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hocomoco unveils e-monitoring service on construction work

Chennai, Sep 23PTI Technology-based construction startup Hocomoco on Wednesday said it has launched an e- monitoring service that allows customers to check the progress of construction work through a login from anywhere across the globe. Th...

Govt should have consulted all parties, farmer leaders before bringing farm bills: Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting President.

Govt should have consulted all parties, farmer leaders before bringing farm bills Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting President....

FEATURE-U.S. TV shows try a new election playbook - making voting part of the story

From black-ish to a West Wing reunion, television shows are using the power of entertainment in new ways to encourage more Americans to participate in the Nov. 3 election.Thirty years after Rock the Vote, a liberal nonprofit group, fused po...

Kevin de Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer nominated for 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

Manchester Citys Kevin de Bruyne, Bayern Munichs Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer were on Wednesday shortlisted for the 2019-20 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Award. UEFA has announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for both 2019-2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020