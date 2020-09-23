Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books BSF official, others for cattle smuggling at India-Bangladesh border

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against former Commandant of 36 BSF Batallion Satish Kumar and three others in connection with a case related to alleged cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:12 IST
CBI books BSF official, others for cattle smuggling at India-Bangladesh border
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against former Commandant of 36 BSF Batallion Satish Kumar and three others in connection with a case related to alleged cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border. The agency conducted several searches in West Bengal, Ghaziabad, Amritsar and Raipur in connection with the case. Others booked in the case include Md Enamul Haque, Anrul Sk, Md Golam Mustafa.

The case was registered after a preliminary enquiry was conducted in the matter by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kolkata of the CBI. "The preliminary enquiry revealed that cattle from India to Bangladesh across the international border of these two countries are sent in large number not through ports of trade but illegally by paying illegal gratification to the border security force personnel responsible to prevent cross border movement of men and property, safeguarding interests of India," the FIR registered on Sunday said.

The FIR alleged that during the period of Satish Kumar's posting, more than 20,000 cows were seized by the BSF before being transported across the border to Bangladesh but any vehicle carrying these animals or persons were not seized or apprehended at the time of seizure. "Due to the close nexus between the BSF and Customs officials with traders like Haque, Anarul SK and Mustafa, the seizure lists of such seized cattle were prepared arbitrarily categorising the breed and size of the animals with an intention to reduce the upset price of the cattle during the auction," the FIR said.

"These cattle were then auctioned immediately with the help of nearest Customs station -- Jangirpur, Murshidabad. Since the cattle were shown mostly small in size and common breed in the seizure memo of BSF, the auction value of such castles was reduced which were then produced at a considerable low price by the traders due to their nexus with officials of the customs department," it added. The CBI also alleged that in lieu of such favour Hawue used to pay Rs 2,000 per cattle to BSF officials and Rs 500 to concerned Customs officials. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Put ‘people before politics’ in Lebanon, urges Guterres, following Beirut disaster

Antnio Guterres was speaking at a high level meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon, meeting to reaffirm its support for the country, which he described as now facing a perfect storm a protracted financial and socioeconomi...

Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in

Belarusian security forces began detaining people and fired water cannon to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets of Minsk in protest against the abrupt inauguration of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday. Ignorin...

Intresting interlude between PM and CM during videoconference

The videoconference on COVID-19 control measures on Wednesday had an interesting interlude between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. I feel delighted that I had a darshan of Lord Venkateswa...

Saudi dissidents form pro-democracy political group

A group of Saudi dissidents, most of them in exile, on Wednesday announced the formation of a party to push for political reform in Saudi Arabia in defiance of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has moved to crush any disse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020