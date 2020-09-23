Left Menu
96 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur

A total of 96 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Manipur on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 9,376 in the state.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 96 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Manipur on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 9,376 in the state. According to the data, as many as 221 recoveries were also reported in the state. The total number of cases in the state includes 7,108 recoveries, 2,206 active cases, and 62 deaths.

The recovery rate in the state is at 75.81 per cent. Meanwhile, with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths, India's COVID-19 count stood at 56,46,011 on Wednesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,68,377 active cases, and 45,87,614 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The death toll in the country due to the infection has reached 90,020. (ANI)

