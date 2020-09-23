Goa agri department to manage loss-making sugar factory: CM
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:27 IST
The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the transfer of administration of loss-making Sanjivani sugar cooperative factory to agriculture department in a bid to "extend enhanced support to farmers". Cultivators from Sanguem and Quepem talukas take their sugarcane for crushing in this factory, which stopped functioning two years ago in view of losses that have mounted to Rs 100 crore.
"Sanjivani Co-op Sugar Factory is an important establishment of the Goa Govt with the livelihood of several farmers associated with it. Today we have decided to bring 'Sanjivani' under the admn of Agriculture Dept to broaden its scope and to extend enhanced support to farmers," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. Former agriculture minister and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai said the decision to transfer the affairs of the factory to the agriculture department had been taken in February 2019 and not new.
