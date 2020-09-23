Telangana govt to issue maroon colour pattadar passbooks for non-agri properties

The Telangana government would issue maroon colour pattadar passbooks to those who own non-agricultural properties in the state as part of the governments efforts to safeguard thesefrom litigations and disputes. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who on Wednesday held a meeting with ministers and officials on the implementation of new revenue legislation and the proposed Dharani portal, appealed to the people to enrol online their houses, plots, flats and other non-agriculture properties, an official release said.

Observing that land registrations in the future would happen only through the proposed Dharani portal, he urged the people to get their details registered online, it said. He said people may find it difficult to transfer the properties to their children if mutation for properties is not done now.

He also said house sites where poor people have been living for years would be regularised. This will not only protect the house sites of the poor but also enable them to raiseloans from banks, he said. The state government has proposed toput in place the Dharani portal to promote transparency and simplification in land administration.