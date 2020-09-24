CRPF personnel succumbs to injuries during terrorist attack in J-K's Budgam

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel succumbed to injuries sustained after terrorists attacked the force in Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, officials said. The terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Kaisermulla area at Chadoora, officials said.

The injured trooper was shifted to the hospital for treatment after he was injured in the attack. The area has been cordoned off.

More details awaited. (ANI)