One terrorist killed by security forces in J-K's Pulwama
One terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in an operation in Macchihom in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:27 IST
One terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in an operation in Macchihom in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. According to the Northern Command, Indian Army the operation is in progress.
"Op #Macchihom (#Pulwama). One #terrorist killed and joint operation in progress. @adgpi @crpfindia @JmuKmrPolice @SpokespersonMoD @ChinarcorpsIA," Northern Command, Indian Army said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, one unidentified terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter at Maghama area of Tral, Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
