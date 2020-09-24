Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Iraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports

Iraq relies on oil to fund 97% of its state budget. INA quoted Abdul Jabbar as telling state-owned daily newspaper Al-Sabah that an agreement with OPEC+ was imminent over increasing Iraq's exports.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 24-09-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 12:51 IST
UPDATE 2-Iraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports
Representative image

Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar expects to reach an agreement soon with the OPEC+ group over increasing Iraq's crude oil exports, state news agency INA cited him as saying on Thursday.

OPEC's second-biggest producer, Iraq has failed in the past to fully comply with OPEC+ oil output reductions, pumping above its production targets since the pact was first signed in 2016 between OPEC+ and its allies led by Russia. The reduction in exports resulting from the OPEC+ cuts have squeezed Iraq's finances, challenging a government struggling to tackle the fallout from years of war and rampant corruption. Iraq relies on oil to fund 97% of its state budget.

INA quoted Abdul Jabbar as telling state-owned daily newspaper Al-Sabah that an agreement with OPEC+ was imminent over increasing Iraq's exports. It did not give further details. The OPEC+ cuts would last until the end of 2021, Abdul Jabbar was quoted as saying.

"Abdul Jabbar told Al-Sabah the rising prices of crude and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world will cast a shadow over the organisation's future decisions," INA said. "He added that negotiations are ongoing, and there is a dialogue with everyone over making decisions that contribute to a recovery in global oil prices."

Iraq's economy and oil sector were battered by years of wars, sanctions and a stubborn Islamist insurgency triggered by the U.S. invasion. Baghdad has complained it struggled to revive its stagnating oil industry, at a time where other OPEC+ members benefited and boosted their market share. Iraq's total exports averaged 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, down from 2.763 bpd in July.

OPEC+ has been reducing production since January 2017 to help to support prices and reduce global oil stockpiles. It increased the cuts to a record 9.7 million bpd from May to July after demand plunged due to the coronavirus crisis.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 illegal assembly

Hong Kong police arrested prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong on Thursday for participating in an unauthorized assembly in October 2019 and violating the citys anti-mask law, according to a post on his official Twitter account. Wongs l...

North Korean troops killed missing S.Korean official, burned body, Seoul says

North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing earlier this week, before dousing his body in oil and setting it on fire in what was likely an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, South Koreas military ...

Will declare class 12 compartment results by October 10, CBSE tells SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the results of compartmental exams for class 12 will be declared by October 10. The University Grants Commission UGC said that its admission process w...

Manipur CM drops three ministers from cabinet

Amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday dropped three ministers from the council of ministers. Governor Najma Heptulla has accepted the recommendation, according to her letter to the chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020