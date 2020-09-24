Tractor driver killed by lone tusker, friend injured

A tractor driver in a farm near Karamadai on the outskirts of the city was trampled to death by a lone tusker, forest department sources said on Thursday. Gnanaprakasham (31), hailing from Kerala, was going home at Periyanaickenpalayam near here late Wednesday night when the attack took place, the source said.

He was riding pillion on a motorcyle with his friend Arunkumar after work. As they reached the gate of the house, the elephant appeared from the bushes, caught Gnanaprakasham with its trunk, hurled him down and stomped on him. He died on the spot, they said.

Arunkumar with minor injuries managed to escape and informed the villagers who alerted the police, the sources said. Forest officials too went to the scene and sent the 31-year-old man's body for a postmortem, they said.

With the movement of wild elephants in the area, forest department had warned the public against venturing out at night..