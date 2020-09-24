Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF personnel, who died in terrorist attack, held in J-K

The wreath-laying ceremony was performed for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ASI NU Badole who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Budgam here on Thursday. CRPF Director-General (DG) AP Maheshwari said, "We stand shoulder to shoulder with the family of the martyr and will look after its welfare and re-settlement."

"We are grieved by the fact that we have lost one of the members of our CRPF family. We honour the valour shown by our martyrs," he added. Maheshwari further stated that so far as the operations are concerned, CRPF is in complete synergy with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"We will continue our mission to neutralise the terrorists who have been operating in the area. This doesn't deter us it reinforces our resolve," he added. (ANI)