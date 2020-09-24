Delta Hellas oil tanker loading crude at Libya's Hariga terminal - sources

The Delta Hellas oil tanker is currently loading its crude cargo from storage tanks at Libya's Hariga oil terminal, according to a shipping source and an engineer at the port.

The tanker, chartered by the trading arm of China's Sinopec , Unipec, has the capacity to load 1 million barrels of crude. A second tanker, the Marlin Shikoku, also chartered by Unipec, is expected to dock at the port this evening, the two sources said.

Hariga is one of three terminals recently reopened by the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) following an eight-month blockade by eastern forces. NOC expects the OPEC member's oil production to rebound to 260,000 barrels per day next week.