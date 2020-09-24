Free grocery kits to continue for another four months:Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the distribution of the free grocery kits will continue for another four months and said no one in the State should go hungry during the COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister inaugurated the state-wide distribution of free grocery kits to 88 lakh ration cardholders through video conference and said the scheme will continue until December.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected everyone in the State.Thats the reason all ration cardholders are being provided with essential food kits. Similar grocery food kits were distributed in the initial stages of the outbreak and during the Onam festival season. Rice is also distributed through ration shops.

Supplyco, Consumerfed and Horticorp departments provide discounted items of daily need," Vijayan said. He said the government has already announced several schemes to achieve self-sufficiency in various sectors of the state.

"The upkeep of one crore fruit tree saplings is progressing well...1,337 greenhouses for agriculture were built as against the target of 1,000. Livestock and fish farming are doing well.By setting a floor price for vegetables, farmers can set an accurate price for their produce.The country needs unity and cooperation in times of crisis," the chief minister said.

He said at least 88,42,000 families will benefit from the free food kit. The free grocery kit contains one kilogram of sugar, atta and salt, 750 grams of black gram (chana) and yellow lentils (moong dal), 250 grams of sambar (toor dal), half a litre of coconut oil and 100 grams of chilli powder.

The distribution of kits will be done according to a schedule based on the last digit of the ration card. The distribution for all the cards will be completed by October 15.