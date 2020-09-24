Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free grocery kits to continue for another four months:Kerala CM

The Chief Minister inaugurated the state-wide distribution of free grocery kits to 88 lakh ration cardholders through video conference and said the scheme will continue until December. "The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected everyone in the State.Thats the reason all ration cardholders are being provided with essential food kits.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:18 IST
Free grocery kits to continue for another four months:Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the distribution of the free grocery kits will continue for another four months and said no one in the State should go hungry during the COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister inaugurated the state-wide distribution of free grocery kits to 88 lakh ration cardholders through video conference and said the scheme will continue until December.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected everyone in the State.Thats the reason all ration cardholders are being provided with essential food kits. Similar grocery food kits were distributed in the initial stages of the outbreak and during the Onam festival season. Rice is also distributed through ration shops.

Supplyco, Consumerfed and Horticorp departments provide discounted items of daily need," Vijayan said. He said the government has already announced several schemes to achieve self-sufficiency in various sectors of the state.

"The upkeep of one crore fruit tree saplings is progressing well...1,337 greenhouses for agriculture were built as against the target of 1,000. Livestock and fish farming are doing well.By setting a floor price for vegetables, farmers can set an accurate price for their produce.The country needs unity and cooperation in times of crisis," the chief minister said.

He said at least 88,42,000 families will benefit from the free food kit. The free grocery kit contains one kilogram of sugar, atta and salt, 750 grams of black gram (chana) and yellow lentils (moong dal), 250 grams of sambar (toor dal), half a litre of coconut oil and 100 grams of chilli powder.

The distribution of kits will be done according to a schedule based on the last digit of the ration card. The distribution for all the cards will be completed by October 15.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

RBI prescribes five-pillared approach to deal with cybersecurity issues in UCBs

The Reserve Bank on Thursday came out with a five-pillared strategic approach GUARD to deal with cybersecurity threats being faced by urban cooperative banks UCBs. The number, frequency and impact of cyber incidents and attacks have increas...

UK seeks to seize $39 mln from lawyer who helped corrupt Nigerian politician

British prosecutors launched an attempt on Thursday to confiscate 30.8 million pounds 39.3 million from a London lawyer who assisted a Nigerian politician in looting and laundering funds from the oil state he governed.Bhadresh Gohil was con...

U.S. says new Iran sanctions coming on Thursday over rights violations

The United States will slap new sanctions on a number of Iranian officials and entities, including a judge who sentenced Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari to death, U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Thurs...

U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy, for 60 days

The United States has renewed a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity imports, a State Department official said on Thursday, this time for 60 days, a period which he said is possible for Baghdad to take meaningful actions to reduce ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020