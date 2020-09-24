Germany to launch 2nd green bond in November with 5-year maturity - sources

Germany to launch 2nd green bond in November with 5-year maturity - sourcesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:56 IST
Germany is planning to issue its second green bond in November with a 5-year maturity as part of its efforts to establish a yield curve in the booming market of sustainable finance, two people familiar with the debt plans told Reuters on Thursday.
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is hoping that the auction will raise up to 5 billion euros, the two people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Germany has seen good demand for its first-ever green bond, issued earlier in September, which was seen as a landmark moment for Europe's climate-focused finance drive. Germany raised 6.5 billion euros from the 10-year bond then, after investors queued up for over 33 billion euros.
