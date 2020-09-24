National Medicinal Plants Board and Ministry of AYUSH sign MoU

In a historic event today, the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH signed an MoU through virtual meeting with the major AYUSH and Herbal industry bodies covering a set of measures to promote medicinal plant cultivation.

The industry bodies which signed the MoU include ADMA (Ayurvedic Drug Manufacturer's Association), Mumbai; AMAM (Association for Manufacturers of Ayurvedic Medicines), New Delhi; AMMOI (Ayurvedic Medicines Manufacturers Organization of India), Thrissur; AHNMI (Association for Herbal and Nutraceutical Manufacturers of India), Mumbai; FICCI (Federation of Indian Industries), New Delhi and CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), New Delhi.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Vd. Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary AYUSH who assured that his ministry would provide the necessary support to resolve the issues related to the industry provided they form a combined team and approach with solutions to the respective problems faced by them. He further assured that the present govt is committed to the development of AYUSH systems.

The industry assured the NMPB that they will provide the buy-back guarantee to the farmers/gatherers on the NMPB supported medicinal plant cultivation and collection programs. Dr JLN Sastry, CEO, NMPB signed the MoU on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH while Mr Chandrakant Bhanushali (ADMA), Mr Prdeep Multani (AMAM), Dr Ramanathan (AMMOI), Mr Sanjay Mariwala (AHNMI), Mr Praveen Mittal (FICCI), Mr Rajeev Vasudevan (CII) have represented respective bodies. Industry representatives agreed that this unique gesture of Ministry of AYUSH would provide the sustainable supply of quality raw material to AYUSH, Nutraceutical and Herbal industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)