Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Medicinal Plants Board and Ministry of AYUSH sign MoU

 The industry assured the NMPB that they will provide the buy-back guarantee to the farmers/gatherers on the NMPB supported medicinal plant cultivation and collection programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:25 IST
National Medicinal Plants Board and Ministry of AYUSH sign MoU
Industry representatives agreed that this unique gesture of Ministry of AYUSH would provide the sustainable supply of quality raw material to AYUSH, Nutraceutical and Herbal industry. Image Credit: ANI

In a historic event today, the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH signed an MoU through virtual meeting with the major AYUSH and Herbal industry bodies covering a set of measures to promote medicinal plant cultivation.

The industry bodies which signed the MoU include ADMA (Ayurvedic Drug Manufacturer's Association), Mumbai; AMAM (Association for Manufacturers of Ayurvedic Medicines), New Delhi; AMMOI (Ayurvedic Medicines Manufacturers Organization of India), Thrissur; AHNMI (Association for Herbal and Nutraceutical Manufacturers of India), Mumbai; FICCI (Federation of Indian Industries), New Delhi and CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), New Delhi.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Vd. Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary AYUSH who assured that his ministry would provide the necessary support to resolve the issues related to the industry provided they form a combined team and approach with solutions to the respective problems faced by them. He further assured that the present govt is committed to the development of AYUSH systems.

The industry assured the NMPB that they will provide the buy-back guarantee to the farmers/gatherers on the NMPB supported medicinal plant cultivation and collection programs. Dr JLN Sastry, CEO, NMPB signed the MoU on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH while Mr Chandrakant Bhanushali (ADMA), Mr Prdeep Multani (AMAM), Dr Ramanathan (AMMOI), Mr Sanjay Mariwala (AHNMI), Mr Praveen Mittal (FICCI), Mr Rajeev Vasudevan (CII) have represented respective bodies. Industry representatives agreed that this unique gesture of Ministry of AYUSH would provide the sustainable supply of quality raw material to AYUSH, Nutraceutical and Herbal industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish coastguard bans small sailboats after damage from orcas

Sailing enthusiasts are going to need a bigger boat if they want to sail off Spains northwestern tip after killer whales damaged yachts. Several incidents involving orcas and small sailboats have been reported off the Galician shore near La...

Tennis-Hong Kong Open cancelled due to COVID-19

The Hong Kong Open, scheduled to be held next month, was scrapped on Thursday for a second straight year because organisers decided they could not stage the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The womens tournament was cancelled last year due...

Agency: No Cyprus passports for wealthy investors' families

Cyprus top oversight body urged lawmakers on Thursday to rethink new legislation that empowers the government to grant citizenship to family members of wealthy investors under the countrys lucrative golden passport program. The Cyprus Audit...

In sign of frustration, US shortens sanctions waiver to Iraq

The United States has extended a sanctions waiver that enables Iraq to continue importing gas from Iran but this time granting a significantly shorter waiver period, Iraqi officials and the US State Department said on Thursday. The developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020