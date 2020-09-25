Assam CM distributes financial assistance under 'Arundhati Gold Scheme'

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributed financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Arundhati Gold Scheme in Guwahati on Thursday. Under this scheme, the State government aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to newly married couples who have applied for the scheme. The beneficiaries are required to register their marriages under Special Marriage Act, 1954 before a competent authority apart from fulfilling educational and age-related criterion which is 18 years and 21 years for girls and boys respectively.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that marriage is an institution full of responsibilities and registration of marriage raises the dignity of this institution besides safeguarding rights of the brides. The Chief Minister said this while ceremonially distributing financial assistance to beneficiaries under 'Arundhati Gold Scheme' at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati today. The objective of the scheme is to facilitate the parents of the girl child who are economically not very sound, but like all other parents desire to give some gold which is considered auspicious to their daughters as a gift at the time of marriage.

The Chief Minister said that the State government has been implementing various innovative schemes with an aim to strengthen every section of society. Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present for the inaugural launch, said that during the last four years, the State government launched various schemes with a philosophy to address the problems faced by the society.

As on Thursday, altogether 1,121 couples registered for the scheme out of which 587 were found eligible. (ANI)