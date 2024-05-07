Tesla to shut down production at German plant for 4 days - Handelsblatt

Tesla will shut down production in its German plant in Gruenheide for four days due to protests against its expansion plans, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

The electric car manufacturer is sending all employees to work from home on Friday, according to an email seen by Handelsblatt that was sent to employees on Monday. Thursday is a public holiday in Germany.

Production will end with the late shift on Wednesday and begin again with the night shift on Sunday, Handelsblatt said. Access to the factory will only be possible with manager approval. Tesla was not immediately available to comment.

Tesla's ambitions to expand its German plant hit a roadblock

in February when citizens voted against a motion to raze trees and make way for the larger site. Activists have announced several protests against Tesla's expansion for the coming week, including a rally in front of the factory gates on Friday.

