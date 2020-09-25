Left Menu
Farmers protest at Noida-Delhi border in UP

Around 150-200 farmers were at the Noida Gate in Sector 14A near Chilla, at the UP-Delhi border, where they were stopped by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police around 12 noon, officials said. The farmers under the Bharatiya Kisan Union banner are protesting the farm sector Bills that were passed by the Parliament during the just-concluded Monsoon Session, alleging they were "anti-farmer" legislations.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:47 IST
Farmers protest at Noida-Delhi border in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scores of farmers gathered on a key road in Noida in Uttar Pradesh in a protest demonstration on Friday, prompting deployment of police in riot gear that kept them from proceeding towards Delhi. Around 150-200 farmers were at the Noida Gate in Sector 14A near Chilla, at the UP-Delhi border, where they were stopped by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police around 12 noon, officials said.

The farmers under the Bharatiya Kisan Union banner are protesting the farm sector Bills that were passed by the Parliament during the just-concluded Monsoon Session, alleging they were "anti-farmer" legislations. "Police personnel have been deployed at the Noida Gate to check the movement of protesters. The situation is under control. We are talking to the farmers and ensuring no law and order situation arises," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh S told PTI.

Earlier Friday, the Delhi Police too intensified deployment of personnel along border areas in view of a nationwide protest call given by various farmer associations. Opposition parties and farmers in some states have been opposing the farm Bills passed by the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha citing apprehension over its impact, even as the government assured that the legislation would benefit the crop-growers.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, now await presidential assent..

