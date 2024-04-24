Massive Liquor Haul in Noida Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls: Over 10,000 Litres Seized

About 10,000 litres of illicit liquor has been seized across Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency since the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into effect, officials said on Wednesday.

During the seizure of the illicit liquor, 86 people have been arrested since March 16, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Excise Commissioner Adarsh Singh on Tuesday held an enforcement and revenue meeting in Greater Noida in view of the polls.

''As much as 9,943 litres of illicit liquor has been seized in the run-up to the polls. The value of this liquor is estimated to be Rs 27,20,709 (Rs 27.20 lakh),'' District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava told PTI.

''A total of 86 persons have been arrested during these seizures and sent to jail after legal proceedings,'' Srivastava added.

He said the Excise department is ensuring continuous monitoring in the district, especially along its borders with Delhi and Haryana, to check any illegal liquor transportation or sale.

He added, ''We have seven mobile teams on surveillance. Additionally, there are six teams on border duty -- three each at Kalindi Kunj and at Jewar.'' Excise officers are working in tandem with police and coordinating with their counterparts in Delhi, Haryana and neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh as well, Srivastava said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26. Liquor shops in the district have been shut for 48 hours from 6 pm on Wednesday, according to the officials.

