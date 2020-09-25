Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm Bills: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia attends protest in Amritsar

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday attended a protest in Amritsar against farm Bills that were recently passed in Parliament.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:28 IST
Farm Bills: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia attends protest in Amritsar
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia at a protest in Amritsar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday attended a protest in Amritsar against farm Bills that were recently passed in Parliament. Visuals from the site showed Majithia among hundreds of protestors, raising slogans against the Bills.

Several other parts of the country, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka also saw similar agitations as farmer unions and political parties participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh'. On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her party's opposition to the Bills.

According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell their produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'We're in despair': Marseille bars protest against COVID shutdown

Hundreds of restaurant owners and bar staff protested outside Marseilles commercial court on Friday against a government order to shut from Saturday to curb the surge in new coronavirus cases in Frances second biggest city.The government or...

Eugenie Sage presents Loder Cup to winner Graeme Atkins

The Minister of Conservation Minister, Eugenie Sage, today presented Aotearoa New Zealands most prestigious conservation award, the Loder Cup, to the 2020 winner Graeme Atkins while in GisborneTranga-nui-a-Kiwa.Graeme Atkins of Ngti Porou i...

Security forces defuse 4 landmines in Jharkhand

Security forces on Friday defused four landmines allegedly planted by Naxalites on a road in Jharkhands Palamu district, police said. The Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs, weighing 12- 15 kg each, were laid on a road near Mansuria village ...

Farm Bills: Bharatiya Kisan Union members protest in Noida, block roads

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Friday blocked roads in Noida while staging protests near the Delhi border against the recently passed farm Bills. The government is doing whatever it wants without consulting farmers. They have made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020