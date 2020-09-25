Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet welcomes arrests in stealing train signal cables case

Police also acted swiftly in arresting people involved in the destruction of the main road in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:44 IST
Cabinet welcomes arrests in stealing train signal cables case
In a post-Cabinet statement issued on Thursday, Cabinet commended this breakthrough in the theft and vandalising of rail infrastructure a serious crime, which resulted in some instances in the loss of innocent lives due to train collusions. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet has welcomed the recent arrests of suspects in Johannesburg and Cape Town allegedly involved in the theft of copper cables and train signal cables.

Police also acted swiftly in arresting people involved in the destruction of the main road in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, five suspects were arrested in two separate incidents for tampering with essential infrastructure.

One man was arrested after being found in possession feeder cables with a market value of R380 000 as well as copper cables worth R150 000.

The 48-year-old was arrested during a joint operation of a multidisciplinary team consisting of members from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

A bakkie and tools that were allegedly used in the commission of the crime were seized.

In another incident, four men were arrested after being found tampering with infrastructure in Germiston. They were found in possession of copper cables worth a market value of R14 483.

In a post-Cabinet statement issued on Thursday, Cabinet commended this breakthrough in the theft and vandalising of rail infrastructure a serious crime, which resulted in some instances in the loss of innocent lives due to train collusions.

"Public infrastructure remains the cornerstone of driving our economy. It remains a critical component in our drive to grow the economy and create much-needed jobs. Cabinet calls on all South Africans to report these criminal activities to the police," said Cabinet.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TN Min says farm bills will not affect Tamil Nadu ryots

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought to assert that the three farm bills passed in Parliament recently will not affect farmers, saying Chief Minister K Palaniswami will not allow any legislation detrimental to their interests. The far...

Following are the foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN24 US-TRUMP-LD ELECTION Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls White House Washington President Donald Trump will accept the results of a free and fair election, his press secretary has said, allaying fears trigger...

Spanish government wants partial Madrid city lockdown, local authorities differ

The Spanish government has recommended reimposing a partial lockdown on all of Madrid city to curb the spread of coronavirus after local authorities imposed restrictions on just some areas of the wider region, the health minister said on Fr...

With schools shut, Indonesian bus drivers ferry COVID-19 patients instead

For the past decade, Yusuf Iswahyu has ferried Indonesian children in his yellow bus to and from their schools.But with many shut due to COVID-19, the 29-year-old has now signed up alongside other drivers to take patients infected with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020