Dr Mhaule commends Northern Cape Education for improving learning outcomes

“Schools in the Northern Cape are working tirelessly to ensure desired curriculum coverage prior to the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations later this year,” Mhaule said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:21 IST
Mhaule said that schools and learners must be fully supported in order to improve the quality of passes and achieve a higher volume of bachelors this year. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Basic Education Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule has commended the Northern Cape Education Department for its commitment towards improving learning outcomes.

Accompanied by Northern Cape MEC for Education Zolile Monakali, Mhaule undertook a two-day oversight visit programme to Kuruman and Kathu this week, to assess the status of school functionality since all learners returned to the classroom a month ago.

Among the schools visited by Mhaule were Galaletsang High School, Gaegake Primary School and Deben Primary School in the John Toalo Gaetsewe District.

She concluded her oversight programme at Kathu High School.

Mhaule said that schools and learners must be fully supported in order to improve the quality of passes and achieve a higher volume of bachelors this year.

She also encouraged the province to support primary schools with an attempt to lay a strong foundation for learners in General Education and Training (GET).

The Deputy Minister further acknowledged the efforts made by educators with comorbidities who reported for duty this week, after having been granted concessions to work from home due to their vulnerability.

She emphasised that although the teachers reported for duty, the Basic Education Department and provincial Education Departments will not terminate contracts of the substitute teachers in the sector.

"You may be well aware that due to social distancing phenomenon class sizes in several schools are undoubtedly cut down, leaving the sector in high need of additional teachers," the Deputy Minister said.

Mhaule also called on educators, learners and members of the public to adhere to COVID-19 regulations and maintain social distancing, the wearing of face masks and hand sanitising at all times.

"As the basic education sector, we must take responsibility to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in our communities," Mhaule said.

MEC Monakali pledged his unwavering support for all learners, especially Grade 12s.

He said that the provincial department has finalised the matric intervention programmes which will unfold in October 2020.

"These interventions include weekend lock-in sessions, Saturday classes and extended spring camps. We are targeting close to 8 000 Grade 12 learners which will benefit from our final push activities ahead of the 2020 NSC examinations," Monakali said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

