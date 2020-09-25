Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Ramaphosa to engage in discussion with Nehawu

The meeting follows the union’s submission of a memorandum to the President relating to, among others, improving occupational health and safety uniformly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as remuneration matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:22 IST
President Ramaphosa to engage in discussion with Nehawu
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu and Health Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla will also participate in the meeting. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today engage in discussion with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

The meeting will be held at 12h00 at the President's official residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu, in Pretoria.

The meeting follows the union's submission of a memorandum to the President relating to, among others, improving occupational health and safety uniformly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as remuneration matters.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu and Health Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla will also participate in the meeting.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Italy launches fund to help virus-hit hospitality industry

Italys state lender CDP said on Friday it had created a National Tourism Fund to invest up to 2 billion euros 2.3 billion in the hotel sector, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. The CDP said it would invest 750 million euros in hotels dee...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1710 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. A copy on Sachin Tendulkar.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-PREVIEW Karthik ...

TN Min says farm bills will not affect Tamil Nadu ryots

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought to assert that the three farm bills passed in Parliament recently will not affect farmers, saying Chief Minister K Palaniswami will not allow any legislation detrimental to their interests. The far...

Following are the foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN24 US-TRUMP-LD ELECTION Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls White House Washington President Donald Trump will accept the results of a free and fair election, his press secretary has said, allaying fears trigger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020