Rajnath says Balasubrahmanyam has left a big void in Indian music; Rahul says his voice will live on
Offering condolences on the death of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he has left a big void in Indian music, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his voice would live on.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:47 IST
Offering condolences on the death of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he has left a big void in Indian music, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his voice would live on. The 74-year-old musician died at a hospital in Chennai on Friday, following over a month-long fight with COVID-19.
Singh took to Twitter to express his anguish, saying Balasubrahmanyam "has left a big void in the Indian music industry." "He was popular among the music lovers for his beautiful renditions in some of the iconic films. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti!" he tweeted. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his voice that touched millions of lives will live on.
"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr SP Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- SP Balasubrahmanyam
- Rahul Gandhi
- Rajnath Singh
- Indian
- Congress
- Chennai
ALSO READ
While prevailing situation on our border caught our attention, we should not ignore threat of terrorism: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Induction of Rafale into IAF reflects deep ties between India and France; we are successful in creating future-oriented ties:Rajnath Singh.
I compliment IAF for swift action near LAC during recent unfortunate incident: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
IAF plays important role in maintaining military deterrence and its action will be decisive in case of any future war: Rajnath Singh.
IAF's role important in maintaining military deterrence, alertness key to safety: Rajnath Singh