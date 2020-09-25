Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Min says farm bills will not affect Tamil Nadu ryots

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought to assert that the three farm bills passed in Parliament recently will not affect farmers, saying Chief Minister K Palaniswami will not allow any legislation detrimental to their interests.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:11 IST
TN Min says farm bills will not affect Tamil Nadu ryots
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought to assert that the three farm bills passed in Parliament recently will not affect farmers, saying Chief Minister K Palaniswami will not allow any legislation detrimental to their interests. The farmers in the state will not be affected by the Central legilsations, Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu said.

The government's assertion came on a day when farmers staged protests in different parts of the state against the agri-related bills that are being strongly opposed to by ryots across the country, besides opposition parties including the Congress and the DMK. Doraikannu said being a farmer himself, Chief Minister K Palaniswami will not accept any legislation that went against the state farmers' interests.

Reacting sharply to DMK president M K Stalin who has been targeting Palaniswami and the ruling AIADMK for backing the bills, alleging it was "an unpardonable betrayal of farmers' welfare", Doraikannu said the chief minister has supported the bills to facilitate improvement in farmers' lives. As a farmer the chief minister knew what was beneficial for the farmers and he would not accept any legislation against the interests of farmers in the state, he added.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, were aimed at enabling corporates to hoard agricultural products and would destroy the livelihood of farmers, Stalin had claimed. He had lashed out at Palaniswami and his AIADMK for supporting the BJP in Parliament on the matter, and has said the CM should stop claiming himself to be a farmer.

Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said Tamil Nadu was the first state in the country to have passed a Bill in the state Legislative Assembly on contract farming last year, even before the Centre passed the legislation in Parliament recently. The state legislation on contract farming would help ryots get a fair price for their produce through contracts with companies buying their produce.

"For instance, because of the Contract Farming Act, a tomato farmer can sign an agreement with a tomato sauce company to buy his/her produce in the next few months at a rate, quantity and quality agreed upon by both parties." "And the company has to buy it as per the agreement, irrespective of fluctuation in market prices at a later date," Bedi said. Meanwhile, farmers staged protests in the state against the Central bills.

A large number of them staged a protest in front of the Tiruchirappalli Collectorate with their hands chained and nooses around their necks. They even displayed human skulls, apparently to indicate that the farm bills were detrimental to them.

At Kovilpatti in southern Tuticorin district, about 180 farmers were arrested for staging a picketing agitation demanding withdrawal of the bills. The farm bills and the AIADMK's support to them have become a point of debate between the ruling dispensation and the DMK.

Stalin, while insisting that the bills will "enslave" the farmers to the corporates, had hit out at Palaniswami for supporting it. The chief minister has said his party supported the farm bills as they benefited them and lashed out at Stalin saying though he could not pick holes even with a magnifying glass, he has still announced a protest against it, on September 28.

"Since the three bills benefited the farmers, we supported it. We will support any initiative aimed at benefiting the farmers and at the same time oppose any scheme that would affect them and this is our stand and we have made this clear," he had said on Wednesday..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm Mall FY20 loss down 60 pc to Rs 479 crore

E-commerce firm Paytm Mall on Friday said its loss narrowed by 60 pc to Rs 479 crore in 2019-20 on account of reduction in assortment size, cashback and promotions. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,171 crore in 2018-19.During the last ...

Health News Roundup: Singapore COVID-19-testing 'SwabBot' pushes boundaries; EU air safety head says in-flight COVID infection risks marginal and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.COVID-19 outbreak hits EU patrol boat docked in ItalySome 51 out of 186 crew members of a European Union naval vessel on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus, the EUs Irini military...

Poster of sexual harassment accused to be displayed at road crossings in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government will put up posters of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings across the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to the state police on Thu...

Belarus must release opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava, stress independent rights experts

In a news release, on Friday, the experts also called on the authorities to bring to justice those responsible for the enforced disappearance of Ms Kalesnikava, who, they said was snatched off the streets of the capital, Minsk, threatened w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020