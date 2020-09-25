Left Menu
IMD issues flash flood guidance for East Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 12 hours of flash flood guidance for East Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Friday, the Central Water Commission informed in an official flood forecast.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:43 IST
IMD has issued 12 hours flash flood guidance for East Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. (Photo source - Central Water Commission) . Image Credit: ANI

"12 hours Flash Flood Guidance issued by IMD for East #Bihar and Sub-Himalayan #WestBengal valid till 2330 hrs of 25th September 2020. Low to moderate risk over some watersheds and neighborhoods of East Bihar adjoining Sub Himalayan West Bengal subdivisions," the Central Water Commission wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall over East Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal among others during the next two days.

"During the next 2 days, isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over east Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam, and Meghalaya on September 25, 2020," it stated. (ANI)

