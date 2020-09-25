Foundation stone of Centre for Disability Sports at Gwalior MP laid

The foundation stone of 'Centre for Disability Sports at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh' was laid at a function organized by DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment through video conferencing today. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries, Government of India, Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Gwalior, Bharat Singh Kushwah, Minister of State for Horticulture &Food Processing, (Independent Charge), Narmada Valley Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Shri Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Minister of Energy, Government of Madhya Pradesh were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that he is thankful to Union Minister of Social justice and Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot for taking the initiative to establish a world-class sports facility for Divyangjan in Madhya Pradesh as a result of which the foundation stone is being laid down in the city of Gwalior. At present no training facilities are available in the country for sports person with disabilities. The proposed Centre will make available the specialized training facilities for Persons with Disabilities. The setting up of this Centre will develop a sense of belonging in Divangjan to facilitate their integration in society.

Setting up of a Centre for Disability Sports at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh was approved by the Cabinet on 28 February 2019. The total estimated cost to set up the Centre is Rs.170.99 crore. The Centre will be registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. For overall superintendence and supervision of the Centre, Governing Body under the Chairpersonship of Secretary, DEPwD has been constituted. For monitoring the implementation of the project, a Project Monitoring Committee under the Chairpersonship of Secretary, DEPwD has been formed.

The Centre will provide facilities of international standards to sportspersons with disabilities to compete at international level and bring laurels for the country. It will have an Outdoor Athletic Stadium, Indoor Sports Complex, Basement Parking Facility; Aquatic Centre has 2 Swimming Pools, one covered Pool and an Outdoor Pool; High-Performance Centre with classrooms; medical facilities; Sports Science Centre; hostel facilities for athletes, support facilities including accessible lockers, dining, recreational amenities and Administrative Block.

The Centre will have provision for training, selection, sports academics and research, medical support, spectator galleries and suitable for holding national/international events.

Sports identified for training are Badminton, Basketball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Judo, Taekwondo, Fencing and Rugby Boccia, Goalball, Football 5 aside, Para Dance Sport and Para Power Lifting, Athletics, Archery, Football 7 a side and Tennis and Swimming.

