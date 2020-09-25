Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice Admiral AK Chawla presents Gallantry and Non-Gallantry Awards

A total of 10 medals which included four Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), two Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to duty), four VishishtSeva Medal (long meritorious service) were awarded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:26 IST
Vice Admiral AK Chawla presents Gallantry and Non-Gallantry Awards
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral AK Chawla said that the occasion is of special significance, as a formal acknowledgement by the Indian Navy to the conspicuous acts of gallantry and devotion to duty of fellow shipmates. Image Credit: ANI

Vice Admiral AK Chawla PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), on behalf of the President of India, presented Gallantry and Non-Gallantry Awards, (announced on Republic day 2020) to meritorious naval personnel at the Naval Investiture Ceremony (NIC) conducted at the naval base, Kochi on 25 Sep 20. In addition, personnel who demonstrated leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of a high order, and significantly contributed to service were also felicitated.

A total of 10 medals which included four Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), two Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to duty), four VishishtSeva Medal (long meritorious service) were awarded. On the occasion, the Commander-in-Chief also announced one "Jeevan RakshaPadak" - medal (for acts of courage and self-sacrifice) as well as "Unit Citations" for the year 2020-21 for the ashore unit (establishment) and afloat unit (ship) under SNC for delivering exceptional performance over the past one year.

The details of the awardees are as follows:

Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry)

Commander Shailendra Singh

Commander Vikrant Singh

Lieutenant Commander Ravindra Singh Chaudhary

Sushil Kumar, Leading Seaman

Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to duty)

Commodore MP Anil Kumar

Commodore Gurcharan Singh

Vishisht Seva Medal

Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti

Commodore Ajith V Kumar

Commodore R Ramakrishnan Ayyar

Captain K Nirmal Raghu

Jeevan Raksha Padak

Mukesh Kumar, Chief Petty Officer

Unit Citations

Ashore unit - INS Chilka (Establishment)

Afloat unit - INS Sujata (Ship)

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral AK Chawla said that the occasion is of special significance, as a formal acknowledgement by the Indian Navy to the conspicuous acts of gallantry and devotion to duty of fellow shipmates. He congratulated all the awardees and highlighted the fact that the men and women of the navy have stood out with their selfless acts at all times just as the Indian Navy has stood for the good in the Indian Ocean region. He gave the example of the recent diving assistance rendered by INS Nireekshak to the govt of Mauritius and said it was along the lines of the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and growth for all in the region).

A 50 men guard of Honour was paraded during the ceremonial parade which was held during the Investiture ceremony. The guard of honour was inspected by Vice Admiral AK Chawla prior to reviewing of parade comprising of four platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments of SNC. The parade was commanded by Commander Abhishek Tomar.

The ceremony was witnessed by senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy.NIC is normally conducted centrally for the Indian Navy. However, in view of the prevailing health scenario, it is being conducted locally in each Command for their respective personnel. All social distancing norms and COVID 19 protocol was followed during the ceremonial parade.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Trump rallies supporters in key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina; Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. House Democrats crafting new 2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief packageDemocrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that c...

Paytm Mall FY20 loss down 60 pc to Rs 479 crore

E-commerce firm Paytm Mall on Friday said its loss narrowed by 60 pc to Rs 479 crore in 2019-20 on account of reduction in assortment size, cashback and promotions. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,171 crore in 2018-19.During the last ...

Health News Roundup: Singapore COVID-19-testing 'SwabBot' pushes boundaries; EU air safety head says in-flight COVID infection risks marginal and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.COVID-19 outbreak hits EU patrol boat docked in ItalySome 51 out of 186 crew members of a European Union naval vessel on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus, the EUs Irini military...

Poster of sexual harassment accused to be displayed at road crossings in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government will put up posters of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings across the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to the state police on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020