Sushant Singh's family feels probe is being taken in different direction: Vikas Singh

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family feels that the probe in his death case is being taken in a different direction, said Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:42 IST
Vikas Singh, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family feels that the probe in his death case is being taken in a different direction, said Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father. "The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant's death was by strangulation," said Singh.

"Today, we are helpless as we don't know which direction the case is going in. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I'm not happy with the speed at which the case is going," he added. Singh further asserted that he had sent Sushant's photographs to an AIIMS doctor following which he had claimed that it is death by strangulation and not suicide.

"Things are being delayed in this case. If the entire investigation doesn't get back on track, the entire matter will be destroyed," he added. Meanwhile, actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office as the probe agency has summoned her in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also, actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash visited NCB office in the morning today. She was summoned by the NCB to join the investigation pertaining to the same case. The NCB on Wednesday had summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi for the ongoing case.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

