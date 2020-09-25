Left Menu
Development News Edition

AHSP responsibility of Pinaka weapon system handed over by DRDO to DGQA

AHSP handing over took place at ARDE, Pune wherein the documentation required by various Production agencies, Quality Assurance agencies, Maintenance agencies and Users were formally handed over by ARDE, HEMRL and VRDE to CQA (A).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:05 IST
AHSP responsibility of Pinaka weapon system handed over by DRDO to DGQA
Pinaka rockets are launched from a multi-barrel rocket launcher which has the capability to launch a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

An important milestone was achieved today on 25 September 2020 when Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) responsibility of Pinaka weapon system was handed over by DRDO to DGQA. AHSP transfer marks the successful establishment of production of Pinaka rockets, Launchers, Battery Command Posts, Loader Cum Replenishment and Replenishment Vehicles as well as the successful establishment of Quality Assurance processes. AHSP handing over took place at ARDE, Pune wherein the documentation required by various Production agencies, Quality Assurance agencies, Maintenance agencies and Users were formally handed over by ARDE, HEMRL and VRDE to CQA (A).

Pinaka is a free flight artillery rocket system having a range of 37.5 km. Pinaka rockets are launched from a multi-barrel rocket launcher which has the capability to launch a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds. The weapon system is designed and developed by Pune based DRDO lab, Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) in association with HEMRL, VRDE and CAIR. Pinaka rockets and its ground systems are currently under bulk production at Ordnance Factories, BEML, BEL, Tata Power and L&T Defence.

Joining the event by video conferencing Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO described the AHSP transfer as a landmark event in the development of Pinaka Rocket Systems and stated that the Pinaka Rocket Systems will go a long way in fulfilling the requirement of services.

Lt Gen Sanjay Chauhan, Director General of DGQA, Shri CS Vishwakarma, Chairman OFB, Lt Gen K Ravi Prasad, VSM and Director General of Artillery, Shri PK Mehta, Director General of Armament & Combat Engineering Cluster joined the event through video conferencing. Dr V Venkateswara Rao, Director ARDE, Shri KPS Murthy, Director HEMRL, Shri Sangam Sinha, Director VRDE, Shri AV Shinde, Officiating Controller CQA (A) and Smt MGP Dhanraj, DDG, Officiating Controller CQA (ME) were present for the event at ARDE.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U’khand CM orders probe into minister's allegations of ‘missing’ IAS officer

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe after a state minister expressed fears that a senior IAS officer in her department had either been kidnapped or gone underground. However, it was later found that the IAS ...

Global COVID-19 death toll could hit 2 million before vaccine in wide use -WHO

The global death toll from COVID-19 could double to 2 million before a successful vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic, an official at the World Health Organization said on Friday.Unl...

IGP calls for alertness to prevent movement of arms, terrorists along J&K highway

A senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has directed the force to remain alert and ensure strict checking on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to prevent the movement of arms and terrorists. Inspector General of Police IGP, Jamm...

India, US, Japan, Australia hold meet on Indo-Pacific under Quad framework

Senior officials of India, the US, Japan and Australia on Friday held a virtual meeting under the framework of Quadrilateral coalition or Quad, focusing on ways to promote peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020