AHSP responsibility of Pinaka weapon system handed over by DRDO to DGQA

An important milestone was achieved today on 25 September 2020 when Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) responsibility of Pinaka weapon system was handed over by DRDO to DGQA. AHSP transfer marks the successful establishment of production of Pinaka rockets, Launchers, Battery Command Posts, Loader Cum Replenishment and Replenishment Vehicles as well as the successful establishment of Quality Assurance processes. AHSP handing over took place at ARDE, Pune wherein the documentation required by various Production agencies, Quality Assurance agencies, Maintenance agencies and Users were formally handed over by ARDE, HEMRL and VRDE to CQA (A).

Pinaka is a free flight artillery rocket system having a range of 37.5 km. Pinaka rockets are launched from a multi-barrel rocket launcher which has the capability to launch a salvo of 12 rockets in 44 seconds. The weapon system is designed and developed by Pune based DRDO lab, Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) in association with HEMRL, VRDE and CAIR. Pinaka rockets and its ground systems are currently under bulk production at Ordnance Factories, BEML, BEL, Tata Power and L&T Defence.

Joining the event by video conferencing Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO described the AHSP transfer as a landmark event in the development of Pinaka Rocket Systems and stated that the Pinaka Rocket Systems will go a long way in fulfilling the requirement of services.

Lt Gen Sanjay Chauhan, Director General of DGQA, Shri CS Vishwakarma, Chairman OFB, Lt Gen K Ravi Prasad, VSM and Director General of Artillery, Shri PK Mehta, Director General of Armament & Combat Engineering Cluster joined the event through video conferencing. Dr V Venkateswara Rao, Director ARDE, Shri KPS Murthy, Director HEMRL, Shri Sangam Sinha, Director VRDE, Shri AV Shinde, Officiating Controller CQA (A) and Smt MGP Dhanraj, DDG, Officiating Controller CQA (ME) were present for the event at ARDE.

