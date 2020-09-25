Left Menu
Sushant's family unhappy with CBI probe, says all attention diverted towards drug case: Lawyer Vikas Singh

Vikash Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Friday said family believes that the attention of the probe has been entirely shifted from the actor's death case towards the drug case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:26 IST
Vikash Singh speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Vikash Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Friday said family believes that the attention of the probe has been entirely shifted from the actor's death case towards the drug case. "The family feels that the investigation is going in such a way that the truth is not coming out. The NCB case has become like the Mumbai Police investigation, all stars are now being called. The people called in and not are a part of a syndicate and not distributors. It is just a Mumbai police type of investigation. Sushant's case has taken a back seat," he told reporters here.

"The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant's death was by strangulation," the lawyer said. Vikas Singh said that the CBI investigation in the case is not on track.

"Why is CBI converting this to murder from abetment? The investigation is not on track. I will not say I am not happy with CBI, but it's the lack of importance that the case is getting is what I am worried about. The forensics response of the AIIMs should be made public that is what will satisfy the family," he said. "Today, we are helpless as we don't know in which direction the case is going. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I am not happy with the speed at which the case is going," he added.

The NCB on Wednesday had summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi for the ongoing case. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in the drug case, is in judicial custody has been extended till October 6.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

