1,457 more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

As many as 1,457 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours in Bihar, said the Health Department on Saturday. The total count of active cases in the state has touched 14,963. Besides, the state witnessed the highest number of infections registered in Patna with 255 positive cases.

Bihar is accounting for more than a thousand new cases of novel coronavirus every day but the recovery rate has been 91.61 per cent as of September 24. For the first time, close to 15 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted nationally on Friday and a total of 47.5 lakh patients have recovered, as told by Press Information Bureau. (ANI)