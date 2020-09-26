Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stubble burning; Kejriwal writes to Javadekar, suggests scaling up Indian Agri Research Inst’s tech

But if the crop residue can be turned into manure, the use of fertilizers can be reduced,” the letter read. Kejriwal said this method can be a good solution to the problem of stubble-burning and the city government is going to use it at a large scale to ensure there are "absolutely no farm fires" in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 16:37 IST
Stubble burning; Kejriwal writes to Javadekar, suggests scaling up Indian Agri Research Inst’s tech
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, recommending scaling up the use of a low-cost technology developed by scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here to deal with stubble burning. "IARI scientists have developed a chemical that decomposes stubble and turns it into manure. There is no need for farmers to burn stubble," Kejriwal said.

Experts at the institute have developed what they call "decomposer capsules". Just four capsules can be used to prepare 25 liters of a solution, using some jaggery and chickpea flour, enough to cover one hectare of land. "Scientists say stubble burning reduces soil fertility by killing the good bacteria present in it. But if the crop residue can be turned into manure, the use of fertilizers can be reduced," the letter read.

Kejriwal said this method can be a good solution to the problem of stubble-burning and the city government is going to use it at a large scale to ensure there are "absolutely no farm fires" in the national capital. He recommended Delhi's neighboring states should be encouraged to use it as much as possible.

"I understand that there is not much time left this year. But if we come together, we will be able to stop stubble burning to some extent. Farmers in the neighboring states should be encouraged to use this technology as much as possible," he said. Kejriwal acknowledged the Centre and states' efforts to reduce stubble burning but said the focus has been on crop residue management through machinery.

"The Centre has been providing subsidy on farm equipment, still farmers are required to spend a lot of money from their own pocket," he said. There are a lot of farmers who do not have machines to manage crop residue. They burn it instead. This method (decomposer capsules) can reduce the use of fertilizers and increased crop production, which is a win-win situation for farmers, he said. The chief minister also sought time from the Union minister to discuss the issue with him.

Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh attract attention during the paddy harvesting season between October 15 and November 15. Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue left behind after harvesting and before cultivating wheat and potato. It is one of the main reasons for the alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR. Last year, Punjab produced around 20 million tonnes of paddy residue. Farmers burnt 9.8 million tonnes of it. Farmers in Haryana burnt 1.23 million tonnes out of the 7 million tonnes of paddy residue produced. Despite a ban on stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, farmers continue to defy it as there is a short window between the harvesting of paddy and sowing of wheat.

The high cost of manual or mechanical management of straw is a major reason why farmers choose to burn it. State governments are providing 50 to 80 percent subsidy to farmers and cooperative societies to buy modern farm equipment for in-situ management of paddy straw, installing paddy straw-based power plants, and running a massive awareness campaign against stubble-burning.

But these measures are yet to make any significant impact on the ground.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Light to moderate rains likely over parts of Karnataka for next 2 days: KSNDMC

Light to moderate rains likely over parts of Karnataka for the next two days, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC on Saturday. KSNDMC has also predicted scattered light to moderate rains in various parts o...

First NCC camp after coronavirus lockdown brings cheers on the faces of cadets in Jammu

The National Cadet Corps NCC camping ground Nagrota near here is agog with activities as a 10-day camp, the first after a series of lockdowns in any part of the country, is underway. As many as 165 enthusiastic cadets, including 65 girls, a...

Russia's COVID-19 cases rise to 1,143,571

Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center said on Saturday. The largest increase w...

Paddy procurement to commence in Haryana from Sunday

The procurement of PR-126 variety of paddy will start from September 27 in Haryana, a senior official said here on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, P K Das, said that the PR-126 var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020