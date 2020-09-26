Maha forest minister visits captured tigress in Nagpur
Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod visited the transit treatment centre in Nagpur, where the tigress captured from Pandharkawda forest division is undergoing treatment, an official said on Saturday. The minister visited the transit treatment centre and inquired about the health and treatment being given to the animal, a release stated.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-09-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 16:47 IST
Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod visited the transit treatment centre in Nagpur, where the tigress captured from Pandharkawda forest division is undergoing treatment, an official said on Saturday. The big cat was captured from the forest in Yavatmal district on Thursday after she killed a 60-year-old woman in Andharwadi village last week.
The tigress had "spread terror" in the forest division by attacking locals and cattle over the last two months, a forest official had said. The minister visited the transit treatment centre and inquired about the health and treatment being given to the animal, a release stated.
