Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam announces COVID-19 prevention norms for passengers arriving by air

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Assam government has declared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for air passengers arriving in Guwahati from Saturday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 26-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 16:54 IST
Assam announces COVID-19 prevention norms for passengers arriving by air
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Assam government has declared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for air passengers arriving in Guwahati from Saturday. As per the guidelines, a person arriving in Guwahati by air will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at a designated testing centre after he/she disembarks. Kamrup Metro district administration will make necessary arrangements for it.

"If the RAT result is positive, the person will undergo home isolation/ treatment at a COVID Care Centre or hospital, as per protocol," the guidelines read. If the RAT result is negative his/her swab samples will be collected for RT-PCR testing. The following two options will be available for RT-PCR testing

1) A free RT-PCR test: This will be arranged by the state government and the result will be available in 3-5 days. The person will have to remain in isolation in his/her residence etc for a period of five days or till the declaration of result. The person will be hand stamped during the collection of sample and home isolation notice will be pasted at the person's residence.

2) Paid RT-PCR test: This will be done by agencies at the designated testing centre on payment of the requisite fees. The test result will be provided by the agency within 24 hours. It is to be noted that the person will have to remain in isolation in his/her residence till the declaration of the test result. The person will be hand stamped but home isolation poster will not be pasted at his residence.

If the RTC-PCR test result is positive, the person shall undergo home isolation/treatment in COVID Care Centre or hospital. However, if the RT-PCR test result is negative the person is free to carry on his activities without any further quarantine. Even after the first RT-PCR test result is negative, the person will continue to monitor his health for next 14 days and report to the nearest hospital in case of emergence of any symptom. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Light to moderate rains likely over parts of Karnataka for next 2 days: KSNDMC

Light to moderate rains likely over parts of Karnataka for the next two days, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC on Saturday. KSNDMC has also predicted scattered light to moderate rains in various parts o...

First NCC camp after coronavirus lockdown brings cheers on the faces of cadets in Jammu

The National Cadet Corps NCC camping ground Nagrota near here is agog with activities as a 10-day camp, the first after a series of lockdowns in any part of the country, is underway. As many as 165 enthusiastic cadets, including 65 girls, a...

Russia's COVID-19 cases rise to 1,143,571

Russia has registered 7,523 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,212 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,143,571, the federal response center said on Saturday. The largest increase w...

Paddy procurement to commence in Haryana from Sunday

The procurement of PR-126 variety of paddy will start from September 27 in Haryana, a senior official said here on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, P K Das, said that the PR-126 var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020