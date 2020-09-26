NITI working on index to foster competition in power distribution: Vice-Chairman

Niti Aayog has been working on a State Energy Index that is set to foster healthy competition in the states' power distribution space, the think tank's Vice-Chairman, Rajiv Kumar, said on Saturday. The tool will be designed to assess and further improve the performance of states to efficiently manage their energy resources.

"Niti Aayog has been working on a #StateEnergyIndex that is set to foster healthy competition in the states' energy #DISCOM space. The index would not only allow for better formulation & implementation of strategies for continuous improvement & management of resources," Kumar said in a tweet. "But also enable a comprehensive assessment of a specific #DISCOM aided by the use of indicators like: viability, access, affordability & reliability of #energy, and even their efforts at #cleanenergy initiatives, energy efficiency and #technology innovation," he added.