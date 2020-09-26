Left Menu
Development News Edition

Declare entire state agriculture market: Badal to Punjab govt

“Instead of being obsessed with the Akali phobia day and night and indulging in petty mudslinging against his opponent, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh must act to safeguard farmers,” the SAD chief said in a statement. “The best and in fact the only way to block the implementation of the Centre's new Acts in Punjab is to declare the entire state a principal market area or a mandi for farm produce,” he said, adding that any area declared as a "mandi" is exempt from the application of the new legislations.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 19:10 IST
Declare entire state agriculture market: Badal to Punjab govt

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded that the Punjab government immediately bring an ordinance to declare the entire state as an agriculture market to thwart the implementation of the Centre’s farm legislations. “Instead of being obsessed with the Akali phobia day and night and indulging in petty mudslinging against his opponent, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh must act to safeguard farmers,” the SAD chief said in a statement.

“The best and in fact the only way to block the implementation of the Centre's new Acts in Punjab is to declare the entire state a principal market area or a mandi for farm produce,” he said, adding that any area declared as a "mandi" is exempt from the application of the new legislations. Badal said with the move, “big corporate sharks” will not be able to enter the state, thus saving farmers from their “fangs”. Badal also asked the chief minister to repeal the amendments made by his government in the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act in 2017.

The Amarinder Singh government had amended the Act to include all provisions like the creation of private yards, direct marketing and e–trading, he said. "These amendments are exactly the same as the black laws of the Centre against which the farmers are protesting. Amarinder's APMC provisions have actually pre-dated the Centre's black laws,” Badal said. “These APMC amendments need to be repealed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. We will fully support the state government initiative to repeal these," he added.

Badal said this initiative needed to be taken by the CM the earliest. “There is no time to waste,” he said, adding that an ordinance should be issued to this effect before the farm Bills become Acts and notified by the Centre. Earlier, addressing farmers and Akali workers in Patiala and Ludhiana, Badal said his party will “wholeheartedly support” the CM regarding the ordinance.

“We urge him to first immediately issue an ordinance declaring Punjab a mandi and follow it up quickly by convening a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to convert it into a formal Act," he said. Badal urged all political parties to rise above political considerations to ensure a unanimous passage of such a Bill. The SAD expresses support to all initiatives, agitations or any other programme announced by farmer representative, regardless of which organisation or party starts them, he said.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Naval diving team repairs Kerala dam's sluice gate

A Naval diving team has successfully repaired the sluice gate of a dam in Kerala. The team of Naval divers from Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy was deployed at Peechi dam in Thrissur district since September 22 for rectification o...

Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic has frayed the bonds between nations, and urged world leaders to unite against the common foe of COVID-19. Johnson, who made the remarks in a prerecorded speec...

Fadnavis, Raut meet at luxury hotel; not political, says BJP

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met here on Saturday, prompting speculation in political circles, while the BJP denied their discussion had any political aspect. Raut, whose strident anti-BJP...

U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of military use

The United States has imposed restrictions on exports to Chinas biggest chip maker SMIC after concluding there is an unacceptable risk equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes. Suppliers of certain equipment to Semicondu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020