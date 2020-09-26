Delhi CM seeks RWAs' participation in anti-dengue campaign

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:47 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to seek the participation of the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign named '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Har Ravivar Dengue Par Vaar' in the fourth week of the campaign, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday. In the fourth week of the ongoing campaign, the key focus of the government would be on the participation of the RWAs. The Chief Minister has asked RWAs to talk to people and add them to the campaign.

"Tomorrow is the fourth Sunday of the campaign against dengue. In this episode, I appeal to all the RWA's of Delhi to talk to the people in their respective colony and also add them to this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Every Sunday, fight dengue," Kejriwal tweeted. Last year, the RWAs had played a huge role in the campaign, and Kejriwal had introduced a five-point action plan for them to ensure better coordination and cooperation in preventing dengue.

In the first step, the RWAs were encouraged to ensure that the pamphlets on dengue prevention measures reach all households in their localities. Second, dengue-free stickers were delivered to households for people to paste the sticker after inspection in their homes for clean and stagnant water on every Sunday to notify others that their house is dengue free. Next, as part of the third step, the RWAs were asked to spread the word via WhatsApp groups to inspect the houses on Sundays. Fourth, RWAs were asked to issue circulars for residents to check their houses at 10 am every Sunday. Fifth, after inspecting homes, RWA officials were encouraged to convince the residents to inspect their houses at 10 am on every Sunday.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier relaunched the 10-week mass awareness campaign and said that the citizens must follow good practices and spread awareness regarding the prevention of dengue. "Right now, we are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, but it is also the season of Dengue when dengue cases in Delhi significantly increase. We have relaunched the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Har Ravivar Dengue Par Vaar' this season. Last year, the citizens of Delhi defeated Dengue with their collective efforts, and I hope that the people must be checking their houses this year as well," said Kejriwal last week.

"Citizens must help in spreading awareness about the measures to prevent dengue. They must pick up the phone and call 10 of their friends/relatives and advise them on the good practices of preventing Dengue, such as draining stagnant water and replacing it," he had added. In the third week of the anti-dengue campaign, the Chief Minister had also asked the residents to engage by calling ten of their friends/relatives and advising them on the good practices of preventing dengue.

"Delhi will defeat Dengue again, and for this, today, on the third Sunday of the campaign at 10 AM, I checked my house and replaced the stagnant clean water. You must also check your house every Sunday and ask your 10 friends/relatives to do the same. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivar Dengue Par Vaar," he had tweeted. The Delhi government has also launched helplines to assist the general public in their fight against dengue. (ANI)

