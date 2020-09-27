Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss voters to decide on EU immigration pact

Swiss voters decide on Sunday whether to annul a pact with the European Union on the free movement of people, an important test of attitudes towards foreigners who make up a quarter of the population.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 27-09-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 04:30 IST

Swiss voters decide on Sunday whether to annul a pact with the European Union on the free movement of people, an important test of attitudes towards foreigners who make up a quarter of the population. The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) - the biggest in parliament - has led the charge to take back control of immigration, echoing some of the arguments pro-Brexit politicians used in the run-up to Britain's exit from the EU.

But a gfs.bern poll found 63% of respondents oppose the SVP proposal and 35% support it, suggesting voters want stability at a time of economic uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic. The SVP paints a gloomy picture of young foreigners supplanting older Swiss, housing getting dearer, schools and transport getting overcrowded and construction running wild.

Opponents say the plan would rob business of skilled workers and torpedo accords that enhance non-EU member Switzerland's access to the EU single market. A "guillotine clause" means ending free movement would topple other bilateral pacts on land and air transport, procurement, technical barriers to trade, and research.

Citizens of the EU plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, which with Switzerland are members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), made up 68% of the 2.1 million resident foreigners in 2019. More than 450,000 Swiss live in the EU. Should the referendum drive, as expected, fail, the government can turn to its biggest foreign policy headache: a stalled treaty that would cement ties with the EU but which critics say infringes too much on Swiss sovereignty.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

SpaceX to provide launch services for NASA's IMAP mission

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Senate confirmation hearings likely to start Oct. 12 for Barrett, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. Senate will likely open hearings on his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12 and he expected a full Senate vote before the Nov. 3 election. Trump told reporters at the White Ho...

China's foreign minister may visit Japan as early as October - NHK

Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan as early as October for talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, public broadcaster NHK reported. The visit would come after Suga on Friday held...

Police: 1 shot and killed, 7 wounded at Iowa biker gathering

Gunfire erupted early Saturday at a gathering of motorcycle clubs in Iowa, killing one person and wounding seven others, authorities said. About 100 people were at the gathering inside a building in Waterloo when there was some kind of conf...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Midwest sees surge in COVID-19 cases as four states report record increasesFour U.S. states in the Midwest reported record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases on Saturday as in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020